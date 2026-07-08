Fulham appoint Spaniard Arbeloa as head coach

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LONDON, July 7 - Fulham have appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach on a deal until 2029, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, in the Spaniard's first managerial role outside his home country.

The former Real Madrid player and manager replaces Portuguese coach Marco Silva, who left the west London outfit after five years in charge to join Benfica.

"It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham," Arbeloa said in a club statement.

"I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week." REUTERS