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Fulham appoint Spaniard Arbeloa as head coach

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 23, 2026 Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa reacts REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 23, 2026 Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa reacts REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

LONDON, July 7 - Fulham have appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach on a deal until 2029, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, in the Spaniard's first managerial role outside his home country.

The former Real Madrid player and manager replaces Portuguese coach Marco Silva, who left the west London outfit after five years in charge to join Benfica.

"It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham," Arbeloa said in a club statement.

"I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.