Fuelled by Declan Rice, Arsenal ready for next step in title race

LONDON – Arsenal cannot hide behind the “plucky underdogs” tag this season as heavy spending means they will be expected to be Manchester City’s main English Premier League title rivals again.

Mikel Arteta’s side were the surprise pacesetters last season, spending almost the whole campaign on top, before their form collapsed in April and they finished five points behind City.

Arsenal won only three of their last nine league games as fatigue and injuries bit, yet the season was deemed a success, with the club not even widely tipped to finish in the top four.

This time, expectations will be very different.

The signings of England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United for an initial £100 million (S$171.4 million), Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million and defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam for £34 million (upfront) have significantly strengthened Arsenal’s core.

Those three signings were all completed early in the close season, meaning Arsenal should be ready to hit the ground running when they kick off their campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

While Rice’s price tag appears overinflated, he looks capable of giving the Gunners the drive their midfield began to lack in the closing months of last term.

The 24-year-old’s control of the engine room should give captain Martin Odegaard the freedom further forward to come up with the kind of match-winning displays that have made him a firm favourite with the Arsenal faithful.

Havertz, despite scoring Chelsea’s winner in the 2021 Champion League final, flattered to deceive at times. But a change of scene, and fresh ideas from Arteta, could see the German thrive in the midfield position vacated by Granit Xhaka, who has joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Timber offers the sort of defensive depth Arsenal sadly lacked after France’s William Saliba was injured in March.

Up front, Arsenal have an enviable cast of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and January-signing Leandro Trossard giving them pace, guile and goals to rival any of the top sides.

So with all the pieces of the jigsaw in place, it would be a surprise if Arsenal were not to build on last season’s 84 points and challenge City for the title.