From thrilling matches and colourful fans to amazing briyani, travelling Singaporeans cheer ‘grand’ World Cup

DOHA - Given all he had read in the news in the months leading up to the World Cup, Peter Raj was expecting a “very rigid event, with strict rules and empty stadiums” when he arrived in Qatar for the tournament.

“However, when we got there, it was the complete opposite,” the 33-year-old, who was one of several Singaporeans who travelled to the Middle East to catch the action, told The Straits Times.

“Supporters were singing and dancing in the street, all clad in national colours from all parts of the world, the fan villages had a big carnival atmosphere with over 30,000 people watching giant screens and the stunning stadiums we stepped foot in were all filled to capacity.”

Mr Raj, who works in sports marketing, said attending a World Cup had always been a “dream” and had planned to travel to Russia for the last edition four years ago, but was ultimately not able to given work commitments then.

This time, he made sure he got on the plane. With Qatar being closer to Singapore - it is an eight-hour flight away - it made sense to make the trip, where he caught three games.

‘There’s always something to do’

The World Cup in Qatar is the most compact in history. All eight stadiums are located within a radius of about 55km, meaning travel to more than one venue each day is possible, although Fifa has limited fans and the media to just two games a day, with a four-hour window between kick-offs.

Firdaus Khan, who travelled to Qatar with buddies Imran Abdul and Eddy Edzwan, caught seven games in total, including two in one day - Japan’s incredible 2-1 win over Germany, followed by Belgium’s 1-0 win over World Cup debutants Canada on Nov 23.

The 32-year-old account manager, who said he came to Doha for a “unique World Cup experience” given it is the first tournament held in the Arab world and the first to take place in the winter, was not disappointed.

“It will probably be the only time we are able to watch multiple live World Cup games in the same day,” he said.

Like Mr Raj, he had expected a tightly-controlled, conservative atmosphere but said this “hasn’t been the case”.

“People are able to dress freely. Fans can gather anywhere and have a party. The locals are more than happy to help you especially if you’re struggling with your guthra (traditional Arab headdress),” he said.

This is his second time at the World Cup as a fan. He had watched a game in each round of the tournament in Russia - including the final - and said he had expected a “grand” tournament in Qatar. After all, this is the most expensively-organised one, reportedly costing US$220 billion (S$302 billion), over US$200 billion more than the next most expensive edition, Brazil 2014.

He has no doubt that it has lived up to its billing.

“It has certainly delivered on every front,” he said. “There’s always something to do. There’s a music festival every single night while the World Cup is on. Fireworks and drone shows were out of this world. And stadiums were futuristic and most buildings looked straight out of a sci-fi film.”