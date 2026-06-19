From player debuts to legacies: What those 2026 World Cup jersey patches mean

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Special sleeve patches will be worn by certain players at the 2026 World Cup as a mark of their milestones and achievements.

Only one team will walk away with the World Cup 2026 trophy, but many other players – from emerging stars to celebrated icons – will also be scoring a little bit of gold at the tournament .

As part of a collaboration with collectibles company Fanatics and its subsidiary Topps , football governing body FIFA has quietly rolled out a series of five distinct patches to celebrate players’ milestones and achievements on the pitch.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have seen these emblems on the likes of Argentina captain Lionel Messi in his historic hat-trick against Algeria or on Three Lions captain Harry Kane .

Here’s a look at what each motif represents.

Debut patch

The Debut patch is worn by players making their first World Cup appearance. Bearers include Spanish teenage star Lamine Yamal and Norway’s Erling Haaland. PHOTO: AFP

As the name suggests, this patch is worn by players making their first World Cup appearance.

Players who have sported it in the opening round include Spanish teenage star Lamine Yamal , Norway’s Erling Haaland and even Scotland’s Andy Robertson , who is making his World Cup debut at 32 .

Golden Ball patch

The Golden Ball patch is reserved for players who have won the World Cup Golden Ball. Only Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric will have the honour of donning it at the 2026 tournament. PHOTO: REUTERS

The badge is reserved for players who have won the World Cup Golden Ball, an award presented to the most outstanding player of the tournament. Only Messi and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric will have the honour of donning it at the 2026 event.

Golden Boot patch

The Golden Boot patch is a nod to the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top goalscorer of each World Cup tournament. Past winners include French striker Kylian Mbappe, who netted eight goals in 2022. PHOTO: EQUIPEDEFRANCE/INSTAGRAM

This patch is a nod to the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top goalscorer of each World Cup tournament.

Past winners include French striker Kylian Mbappe , who netted eight goals in 2022 ; as well as Kane and Colombia talisman James Rodriguez , who each scored six goals in 2018 and 2014 , respectively.

Golden Glove patch

The Golden Glove patch is a reference to the Golden Glove award given to the tournament’s best goalkeeper. Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois is among its most recent winners. PHOTO: REUTERS

This patch, in lockstep, is a reference to the Golden Glove award given to the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez (2022) , Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois (2018) and Germany’s Manuel Neuer (2014) are its most recent winners.

In Germany’s winning opener against Curacao , however, Neuer chose to wear another patch: the Legacy badge.

Legacy patch

The Legacy patch is reserved for players who have participated in five or more World Cups. Each emblem will feature the individual player’s silhouette in gold over his name and his country’s flag. PHOTO: AFP

A mark of footballing veterans, this patch is reserved for players who have participated in five or more World Cups. Each emblem will feature the individual player’s silhouette in gold over his name and his country’s flag.

Players awarded this badge include Messi, Modric, Neuer, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Japan’s Yuto Nagatomo.

Patches will be turned into collectibles

The series of special patches will be removed from the players’ jerseys after each match, according to The Athletic. They will later be incorporated into trading cards, set to go on sale some time in 2031.

Gold World Cup logo patch for former champions

England have won the World Cup once, in 1966. PHOTO: AFP

Every team at the tournament wears a World Cup logo patch on their right sleeve, either in white or black depending on the colour of their kit.

Teams who have won the World Cup before are able to wear a gold version of this patch. The design is separate from the series of five patches rolled out in collaboration with Fanatics and Topps.

Seven teams will have this honour: England ( 1966 ), Spain ( 2010 ), Uruguay ( 1930, 1950) , France ( 1988, 2018 ), Brazil ( 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 ), Germany ( 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) and Argentina ( 1978, 1986, 2022) .

Italy, who counts among them as one of the most successful national teams, failed to qualify for the 2026 tournament. They won the World Cup in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 .