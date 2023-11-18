From introvert to assistant coach, Adil shines in SportCares’ football programme

SINGAPORE – Growing up, Adil Juma’at was an avid football fan. But he did not get to play the sport much owing to his reserved nature.

While he would play football with his secondary school mates during recess, he headed home right after the bell as he found it difficult to approach and speak to people.

Joining the Saturday Night Lights (SNL) football programme in 2019 changed all that.

Over the past four years, the 21-year-old has gone from a participant to an assistant coach in the programme, which is an initiative by Sport Singapore’s philanthropic arm SportCares.

While he initially found it challenging to interact with other participants, he warmed up to them over time with the help of his coach Herman Zailani.

The Ngee Ann Polytechnic student said: “SNL has instilled soft skills and life skills in me.

“My coach Herman gave roles to each player. For me, he gave me the role of a leader and from there I continuously learned.

“Along the way, I made mistakes but he didn’t condemn them. He tried to improve them and I managed to improve and interact with a lot of people along this journey.”

In the 2023 SportCares Hearts Football League – a competition aimed at providing youths from disadvantaged backgrounds with opportunities to compete – Adil took on the role of assistant coach with SNL team Lions United.

The men’s category concluded on Nov 18 at Woodlands Stadium in front of a crowd that included President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.