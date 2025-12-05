From hosts to contenders: Qatar aim to prove credentials at 2026 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Panel with FIFA legends ahead of World Cup Draw - John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C., U.S. - December 3, 2025 The World Cup Trophy is displayed at the event REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Dec 4 - - Qatar will enter Friday’s FIFA World Cup draw in Washington with renewed purpose, determined to show that their debut in 2022 was the beginning of a lasting football journey rather than a one-off showcase.

They sealed their first-ever qualification on merit in October, edging the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in Doha to top Group A of Asia’s fourth-round playoffs. Goals from Boualem Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel sent fans into raptures at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, marking a milestone for a team who had previously appeared only as hosts.

"Qualifying this time is a national dream fulfilled," said Khalid Salman, the former captain and 1981 World Youth Championship hero who is now a respected television analyst.

"It’s the result of years of work and a brilliant generation that won two consecutive Asian Cups and now earned its place among the world’s best".

Qatar’s World Cup history is brief but eventful. They hosted the 2022 edition, delivering what FIFA hailed as one of the most successful tournaments, but their team endured a chastening campaign, losing all three group matches and finishing as the worst-performing hosts in history.

This time, expectations are tempered yet ambitious. Under Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui, appointed in May, Qatar blend experience with youth, led by Akram Afif and Almoez Ali.

Lopetegui, who guided Spain to an unbeaten 2018 qualifying run, has promised a proactive style. "We want to show that Qatar belongs on this stage through football, not privilege," he said after qualification.

Beyond 2026, Qatar’s sporting vision stretches further. The Gulf state has formally entered the race to host the 2036 Olympic Games, leveraging infrastructure built for the World Cup and Asian Games.

"We have 95% of facilities ready and a plan for full readiness," Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, told state media. "This is about a sustainable legacy and positioning sport as a driver of development." REUTERS