Friendly Games still draw some big names

LONDON • At a cost of around US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion), the Commonwealth Games are not bad bang for your buck, especially when compared to top-tier extravaganzas like an Olympics, which could cost a host city between US$15 billion (last year's Tokyo Summer Games) to US$51 billion (2014 Sochi Winter Games).

But when it comes to finding a host city, the "Friendly Games" have still been a hard sell for the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Birmingham, Britain's second biggest city, came to the CGF's rescue in 2017, stepping in as 2022 organisers after Durban, South Africa, was stripped of the event for failing to deliver on promises made in its bid.

The search for a home for the 2026 Games was no less fraught. The Australian state of Victoria was finally handed hosting duties - all events will be held in regional cities and towns, excluding Melbourne - in April, three years after a decision was to be announced as bid after bid got cold feet and dropped out of the running.

Only once since 1998 (Delhi 2010) have the Games not been staged in Australia or Britain.

Held every four years, the Games were once seen as a major event on the sporting calendar but recently have struggled to retain relevance for both athletes and the general public.

The Birmingham Games will receive wide coverage in Britain with the BBC carrying many events live while Australian media is giving it the full Olympic treatment.

But Canada, hosts of the first Games in 1930, will not have a single reporter from its national wire service Canadian Press, while national broadcaster CBC will provide coverage mostly through its streaming service.

No longer is a Games medal a must-have on an athlete's resume. For elite swimmers and track and field athletes, the world championships was the main target this summer.

Still, more than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories will be in Birmingham to compete in 20 sports.

While many competitions lack depth, there are still some marquee names, particularly in the pool with Australian Olympic champions Ariarne Titmus and Emma McKeon and Olympic gold medallist Adam Peaty of England in action.

"I am so excited and I think we've got a great team going in. It's insane the depth we have," said Titmus, who is also the Games' 400m and 800m freestyle champion.

South African Chad le Clos needs only one more medal to share the title of most decorated Games athlete of all time with 18.

On the track, Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, fresh off her 100m win at the World Athletics Championships, takes the spotlight along with Scotland's newly crowned 1,500m world champion Jake Wightman and Australian world champion high jumper Eleanor Patterson.

Women's T20 cricket also makes its Games debut here and could provide one of the highlights with bitter rivals Pakistan taking on India in a group-stage clash.

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will be another big name participating after the Welshman finished third overall in the world's most prestigious race last weekend.

The battle for top spot on the medal table is once again expected to be a showdown between Australia and England.

Four years ago on the Gold Coast, Australia topped the standings for the fourth time in the past five Commonwealth Games by winning 80 gold medals.

The Australians have signalled they will be looking for no less in Birmingham, bringing their second largest team of 433 athletes to the multi-sport event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS