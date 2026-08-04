Frenchman Renard named as Ivory Coast coach for second spell

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

ABIDJAN, Aug 4 - Well-travelled French coach Herve Renard has returned to take over Ivory Coast, who he led to the African title in 2015.

The appointment of Renard, who was an emergency replacement for Tunisia during the World Cup in June, was announced by the Ivorian federation in a statement on Tuesday.

He replaces Emerse Fae, whose contract was not renewed after the World Cup despite the Ivorians reaching the knockout stages for the first time in four appearances before being eliminated by Norway in the Round of 32.

The 57-year-old Renard has also coached Angola, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Zambia, who he steered to the Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012. REUTERS