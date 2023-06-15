French president Macron will ‘try to push’ for Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) told a youngster he had “no scoop” on the future of Mbappe (right).
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would “try to push” for Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked by a young PSG fan on the sidelines of the VivaTech exhibition in Paris, Mr Macron said he had “no scoop” on the future of Mbappe.

“But I will try to push for” the France captain to stay, Mr Macron continued in a light-hearted exchange.

Mbappe’s future at PSG is in serious doubt after the striker told AFP he had never discussed extending his contract with the club beyond next year.

Mbappe and his entourage spoke out the day after he sent a letter to the club confirming he would not take up an option to remain at the French champions until 2025.

That immediately raised the spectre of the 24-year-old forward, one of the most coveted players in world football, following Lionel Messi out of Parc des Princes this summer because if Qatar-owned PSG do not cash in by selling him now, he could leave for nothing at the end of next season.

Should Mr Macron talk with Mbappe, it would not be the first time the pair have brought up his future in the Paris club.

Last year, Mbappe made the startling revelation that he had talked over his potential transfer to Real Madrid with Mr Macron, saying he appreciated the “good advice” of the French president, who wanted the PSG star to stay in France. AFP

More On This Topic
Kylian Mbappe’s split with PSG widens into a war of words
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will leave when contract ends in 2024, may be sold earlier

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top