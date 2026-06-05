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Football fans will be able to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live at over 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG sports centres and The Kallang from June 12 to July 20.

SINGAPORE – Football fans will be able to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live at over 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG sports centres and The Kallang from June 12 to July 20.

The People’s Association (PA), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and The Kallang Group announced on June 5 a list of community screenings of selected World Cup matches across the venues so “families, friends and neighbours can come together to cheer, bond and celebrate the beautiful game as a community”.

PA will kick off the community screenings with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12, 3am (Singapore time), while SportSG will start its screenings with the South Korea-Czech Republic match on June 12, 10am. The Kallang will show the final four matches, starting with the first semi-final on July 15, 3am, at the Kallang Wave Mall.

Fans can also look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws and festive decorations at these venues.

Visit go.gov.sg/web-pa-wc2026 for more information on the screenings at the CCs and Integrated Hubs, and go.gov.sg/worldcup26-sportsg for details on the screenings at the five ActiveSG Sport Centres.

List of venues

ACE The Place Community Club

Braddell Heights CC

Bishan CC

Boon Lay CC

Bukit Batok CC

Bukit Panjang CC

Bukit Timah CC

Changi Simei CC

Clementi CC

Cheng San CC

Chua Chu Kang CC

Ci Yuan CC

Eunos CC

Fengshan CC

Fernvale CC

Hong Kah North CC

Hougang CC

Jalan Besar CC

Jurong Green CC

Kaki Bukit CC

Kampong Chai Chee CC

Keat Hong CC

Leng Kee CC

MacPherson CC

Marymount CC

Nanyang CC

Nee Soon South CC

Nee Soon East CC

One Punggol CC

Our Tampines Hub

Pasir Ris East CC

Pasir Ris Elias CC

Paya Lebar Kovan CC

Pek Kio CC

Potong Pasir CC

Punggol CC

Radin Mas CC

Sengkang CC

Siglap CC

Tampines North CC

Telok Blangah CC

Tengah CC

Taman Jurong CC

Tampines East CC

The Frontier CC

The Serangoon

Toa Payoh West CC

West Coast CC

Woodlands CC

Woodlands Galaxy CC

Yio Chu Kang CC

Zhenghua CC

Bukit Canberra Sports Centre

Choa Chu Kang Sports Centre

Clementi Sports Centre

Pasir Ris Sports Centre

Sengkang Sports Centre

Kallang Wave Mall