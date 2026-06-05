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Free live screening of World Cup matches at over 50 community clubs, sports centres and The Kallang

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Football fans will be able to catch the 2026 World Cup live at over 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG Sports Centres and The Kallang from June 12 to July 20.

Football fans will be able to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live at over 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG sports centres and The Kallang from June 12 to July 20.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Melvyn Teoh

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  • Singapore's F&B sector expects increased World Cup revenue despite early match times, launching promotions, breakfast menus, and extended operating hours to attract fans.
  • ARFC Singapore anticipates a 50% sales jump due to World Cup preparations, including new brunch offerings and renovations, while facing higher licensing costs.
  • Community clubs, ActiveSG Sports Centres, and The Kallang will host free World Cup screenings with pre-match activities, alongside all matches shown at Lau Pa Sat and Changi Airport.

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SINGAPORE – Football fans will be able to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live at over 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG sports centres and The Kallang from June 12 to July 20.

The People’s Association (PA), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and The Kallang Group announced on June 5 a list of community screenings of selected World Cup matches across the venues so “families, friends and neighbours can come together to cheer, bond and celebrate the beautiful game as a community”.

PA will kick off the community screenings with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12, 3am (Singapore time), while SportSG will start its screenings with the South Korea-Czech Republic match on June 12, 10am. The Kallang will show the final four matches, starting with the first semi-final on July 15, 3am, at the Kallang Wave Mall.

Fans can also look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws and festive decorations at these venues.

Visit go.gov.sg/web-pa-wc2026 for more information on the screenings at the CCs and Integrated Hubs, and go.gov.sg/worldcup26-sportsg for details on the screenings at the five ActiveSG Sport Centres.

List of venues

  • ACE The Place Community Club

  • Braddell Heights CC

  • Bishan CC

  • Boon Lay CC

  • Bukit Batok CC

  • Bukit Panjang CC

  • Bukit Timah CC

  • Changi Simei CC

  • Clementi CC

  • Cheng San CC

  • Chua Chu Kang CC

  • Ci Yuan CC

  • Eunos CC

  • Fengshan CC

  • Fernvale CC

  • Hong Kah North CC

  • Hougang CC

  • Jalan Besar CC

  • Jurong Green CC

  • Kaki Bukit CC

  • Kampong Chai Chee CC

  • Keat Hong CC

  • Leng Kee CC

  • MacPherson CC

  • Marymount CC

  • Nanyang CC

  • Nee Soon South CC

  • Nee Soon East CC

  • One Punggol CC

  • Our Tampines Hub

  • Pasir Ris East CC

  • Pasir Ris Elias CC

  • Paya Lebar Kovan CC

  • Pek Kio CC

  • Potong Pasir CC

  • Punggol CC

  • Radin Mas CC

  • Sengkang CC

  • Siglap CC

  • Tampines North CC

  • Telok Blangah CC

  • Tengah CC

  • Taman Jurong CC

  • Tampines East CC

  • The Frontier CC

  • The Serangoon

  • Toa Payoh West CC

  • West Coast CC

  • Woodlands CC

  • Woodlands Galaxy CC

  • Yio Chu Kang CC

  • Zhenghua CC

  • Bukit Canberra Sports Centre

  • Choa Chu Kang Sports Centre

  • Clementi Sports Centre

  • Pasir Ris Sports Centre

  • Sengkang Sports Centre

  • Kallang Wave Mall

More on this topic
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.