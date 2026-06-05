Free live screening of World Cup matches at over 50 community clubs, sports centres and The Kallang
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- Singapore's F&B sector expects increased World Cup revenue despite early match times, launching promotions, breakfast menus, and extended operating hours to attract fans.
- ARFC Singapore anticipates a 50% sales jump due to World Cup preparations, including new brunch offerings and renovations, while facing higher licensing costs.
- Community clubs, ActiveSG Sports Centres, and The Kallang will host free World Cup screenings with pre-match activities, alongside all matches shown at Lau Pa Sat and Changi Airport.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Football fans will be able to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 live at over 50 community clubs, five ActiveSG sports centres and The Kallang from June 12 to July 20.
The People’s Association (PA), Sport Singapore (SportSG) and The Kallang Group announced on June 5 a list of community screenings of selected World Cup matches across the venues so “families, friends and neighbours can come together to cheer, bond and celebrate the beautiful game as a community”.
PA will kick off the community screenings with the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 12, 3am (Singapore time), while SportSG will start its screenings with the South Korea-Czech Republic match on June 12, 10am. The Kallang will show the final four matches, starting with the first semi-final on July 15, 3am, at the Kallang Wave Mall.
Fans can also look forward to pre-match activities, interactive football-themed games, lucky draws and festive decorations at these venues.
Visit go.gov.sg/web-pa-wc2026 for more information on the screenings at the CCs and Integrated Hubs, and go.gov.sg/worldcup26-sportsg for details on the screenings at the five ActiveSG Sport Centres.
List of venues
ACE The Place Community Club
Braddell Heights CC
Bishan CC
Boon Lay CC
Bukit Batok CC
Bukit Panjang CC
Bukit Timah CC
Changi Simei CC
Clementi CC
Cheng San CC
Chua Chu Kang CC
Ci Yuan CC
Eunos CC
Fengshan CC
Fernvale CC
Hong Kah North CC
Hougang CC
Jalan Besar CC
Jurong Green CC
Kaki Bukit CC
Kampong Chai Chee CC
Keat Hong CC
Leng Kee CC
MacPherson CC
Marymount CC
Nanyang CC
Nee Soon South CC
Nee Soon East CC
One Punggol CC
Our Tampines Hub
Pasir Ris East CC
Pasir Ris Elias CC
Paya Lebar Kovan CC
Pek Kio CC
Potong Pasir CC
Punggol CC
Radin Mas CC
Sengkang CC
Siglap CC
Tampines North CC
Telok Blangah CC
Tengah CC
Taman Jurong CC
Tampines East CC
The Frontier CC
The Serangoon
Toa Payoh West CC
West Coast CC
Woodlands CC
Woodlands Galaxy CC
Yio Chu Kang CC
Zhenghua CC
Bukit Canberra Sports Centre
Choa Chu Kang Sports Centre
Clementi Sports Centre
Pasir Ris Sports Centre
Sengkang Sports Centre
Kallang Wave Mall
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