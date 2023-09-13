Frattesi fires double to give Italy 2-1 win over Ukraine

A double from midfielder Davide Frattesi gave Italy a 2-1 win at home against Ukraine in their European Championship Group C qualifier on Tuesday.

Italy broke the deadlock in Milan after 12 minutes, when Mattia Zaccagni retrieved the ball on the left flank and calmly rolled it back for Frattesi, who scored from inside the box without facing any opposition.

In the 29th minute, the Inter Milan player got his second goal by calmly slotting home from close range, capitalising on a ricocheted shot.

Ukraine pulled one back four minutes before half-time when Andriy Yarmolenko put a rebound into an empty net from a short distance.

In the group standings, Italy are now second, just ahead of Ukraine, with both teams on seven points, though Italy have one match in hand. England top the group with 13 points. REUTERS

