Frank Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory

LONDON – Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to ignore the turmoil enveloping his struggling side as he invoked the memory of the Blues’ incredible run to Champions League glory in 2012.
The 44-year-old is back in charge at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season after replacing the sacked Graham Potter last week.
After watching his team crash to a lacklustre 1-0 defeat at Wolves in his first game in charge on Saturday, Lampard takes them to Real Madrid for a daunting Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.
The Blues are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League but have managed to progress to the last eight in Europe despite their wretched domestic form.
Knocking out holders Real would be a major upset, but Lampard knows all about defying the odds after captaining Chelsea in their unexpected run to Champions League triumph 11 years ago, when they finished sixth in the Premier League.
The interim Chelsea boss has insisted that anything can happen if his players show enough desire.
“There’s a lot to it. Part of that (2012 success) was we parked the bus at the Nou Camp (against Barcelona in the semi-finals) and managed to hang on for our dear lives,” he said.
“But we did have a huge desire and a big character and a level of talent in the group that have been striving for years to win a Champions League, so that one you remember. A team and a group will always go through tough moments to get to great ones.”
Chelsea are without a win in their last four games and once again lacked a cutting edge in the Wolves defeat.
If Lampard’s men are to stun Real at the Bernabeu, he could do with a rare influential display from Raheem Sterling.
The England forward has struggled badly since his move from Manchester City in 2022, and failed to make an impact against Wolves.
But Sterling, who has scored just seven times this term, did grab a crucial goal in the Champions League last-16 second-leg win against Borussia Dortmund and Lampard believes he can still have a positive impact on Chelsea’s fortunes.
“Raheem has been there and done it and there’s history of producing,” he said.
“He’s been one of the best wingers in the world for a long time. He’s risen to games like that before in the past so that’s something we’ll obviously rely on. This game won’t faze him. I just think he’s a top player.”
The Blues will also be on red alert trying to stop the irrepressible Real striker Karim Benzema.
Real, aiming to win the Champions League for the sixth time in 10 seasons, have burst into life in recent matches, scoring 12 goals in their last three games, including a 4-0 Copa del Rey romp against rivals Barcelona.
They suffered a 3-2 defeat on Saturday in La Liga against Villarreal, but coach Carlo Ancelotti made six changes from the side that beat Barcelona to keep the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric fresh to face Chelsea.
Benzema netted consecutive hat-tricks against Real Valladolid and Barcelona before that, and Ancelotti believes that the Frenchman will once again be key on Wednesday.
“He’s hit the switch. He’s in good shape to make the difference,” said the Italian.
Chelsea are familiar with the damage that Benzema can do, with the striker netting a hat-trick last season at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals in a 3-1 first-leg win.
Despite Thomas Tuchel’s side battling back at the Bernabeu, the hosts forced the game to extra time and Benzema headed home decisively in the 96th minute after Antonio Rudiger, now at Real, slipped.
Real went on to lift the trophy by beating Liverpool in the final in Paris. Now their sights are set on Istanbul.
Ancelotti has likened his team’s recent form to a boiler, hitting the right temperature at the right time.
“When the team are close to a title, the temperature of the boiler goes up. The temperature went down a bit (against Villarreal). But on Wednesday we will be flat out,” he said. AFP