Frank Lampard urges Chelsea to emulate 2012 shock run to Euro glory

LONDON – Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to ignore the turmoil enveloping his struggling side as he invoked the memory of the Blues’ incredible run to Champions League glory in 2012.

The 44-year-old is back in charge at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season after replacing the sacked Graham Potter last week.

After watching his team crash to a lacklustre 1-0 defeat at Wolves in his first game in charge on Saturday, Lampard takes them to Real Madrid for a daunting Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

The Blues are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League but have managed to progress to the last eight in Europe despite their wretched domestic form.

Knocking out holders Real would be a major upset, but Lampard knows all about defying the odds after captaining Chelsea in their unexpected run to Champions League triumph 11 years ago, when they finished sixth in the Premier League.

The interim Chelsea boss has insisted that anything can happen if his players show enough desire.

“There’s a lot to it. Part of that (2012 success) was we parked the bus at the Nou Camp (against Barcelona in the semi-finals) and managed to hang on for our dear lives,” he said.

“But we did have a huge desire and a big character and a level of talent in the group that have been striving for years to win a Champions League, so that one you remember. A team and a group will always go through tough moments to get to great ones.”

Chelsea are without a win in their last four games and once again lacked a cutting edge in the Wolves defeat.