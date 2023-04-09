Frank Lampard’s second spell as Chelsea manager begins in defeat

LONDON – Different manager, same old Chelsea.

Interim manager Frank Lampard’s second spell as Blues boss got off to an underwhelming start after a 1-0 away defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday. The Blues have now won just four of their last 21 Premier League matches.

Lampard told the BBC: “I thought the performance in the first half was 70 per cent or so. It was enough for it to be an even game and there was a rocket from them out of nowhere.

“In the second half there was more energy, more chances and we got more people in the box.

“We have been working here for one or two days and it’s about the mindset of the team... When I say mindset, it’s not necessarily a negative. You have to get used to winning and make it a habit.”

Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer with 211 goals restored Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling to the starting line-up and brought Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the bench in his first match since replacing Graham Potter, who was sacked last Sunday.

Lampard, who won 13 trophies as a Chelsea player, previously managed the club from July 2019 to January 2021 during Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

Despite a transfer embargo, he guided the club to a fourth-place finish in 2019-2020, winning 20 of 38 league games and reaching the FA Cup final, before being sacked the following season after a difficult second campaign.

The former Everton manager did not get off to a similarly good start in his second spell at Chelsea.

The only goal by Julen Lopetegui’s side came on 31 minutes via Matheus Nunes’ wonderful half-volley from the right side of the penalty box, which sailed over Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the net.

While clear-cut chances were few and far between, Wolves were comfortably the better side.

This despite Lampard throwing on Aubameyang, Mykhailo Mudryk, Ben Chilwell and Christian Pulisic to try and turn the game.