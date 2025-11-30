Frank blasts Tottenham fans for booing keeper Vicario after error

LONDON, Nov 29 - Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank criticised some of the club's fans for turning their anger on goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after the Italian was at fault for Fulham's second goal in a 2-1 home defeat on Saturday.

Vicario came way out of his goal and gifted possession to Fulham before Harry Wilson scored with a stunning shot from 35 metres into an unguarded net in the sixth minute.

Two minutes earlier he could do nothing as Kenny Tete's deflected low shot fizzed past him into the net.

It was Tottenham's 10th home defeat in the Premier League in 2025 and fans booed the team off at halftime and fulltime.

While that was probably expected, Frank said he could not accept the treatment of Italy international Vicario.

"When you're down 2-0 after six minutes, there is a mountain to climb. When you're in a bad spell, everything seems to go against you as well -- the first was a deflected shot, the second is a mistake from Vic (Guglielmo Vicario)," he said.

"I didn't like that our fans booed at him straight after and a few times after that. They can't be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you're on the pitch and we do everything we can to perform.

"I'm fine with them booing after the match, no problem, but not during. That is unacceptable in my opinion."

After an encouraging start to his Spurs reign, Frank is now coming under increasing pressure with the side now in 10th place with only two wins from their last nine league games ahead of a daunting trip to Newcastle United in midweek.

Frank said he could at least take something from the way Tottenham responded in the second half after Mohammed Kudus pulling a goal back with a superb volley.

"It was an emotional performance in the second half, and I think that's quite normal," he said. "That's why you need to stick to the plan, be cool and not stress.

"Every game has a single story, this game we lost in the first six minutes. We just need to keep working. The second half was much better and hopefully something we can use to learn." REUTERS