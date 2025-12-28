Frank backs himself to turn things around at Spurs

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 28 - Manager Thomas Frank is confident he is the right man to take Tottenham Hotspur forward, saying his history of turning around slow starts proves he can help lift the Premier League club out of their current malaise.

Tottenham are 14th in the table, with one win in their last eight league matches ahead of Sunday's visit to ninth-placed Crystal Palace.

"At Brondby, I didn't win the first eight games and then we were unbeaten in nine. At Brentford, we lost eight out of 10 games and then we were unbeaten in 10," Frank, who joined Spurs in June, told reporters, referring to his two previous clubs.

"So I am convinced we will see a similar pattern here. I'm not in doubt of that, because I know how to make a competitive team. We will make a very competitive team here, as well."

The 52-year-old said he had never spent more time thinking about the game.

"The good thing is I've always been a good sleeper so that's helpful. But of course you can feel that the thoughts are just underneath you. We've all experienced that with work," he added.

"... They've been there a long time (for me) because there's a lot of things to sort out. When you get small setbacks and don't get the right response you try something new or you stick to it.

"So that's the bit. It's normal. It's not the first time in my career I haven't found the team instantly, but it's coming over time. I know it will come. Probably sooner rather than later." REUTERS