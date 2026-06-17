France's World Cup hopes may hinge on attack outweighing defensive flaws

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NEW YORK, June 16 - France's route to World Cup glory may once again depend less on keeping goals out than scoring more than everyone else, with Kylian Mbappe's double in a 3-1 win over Senegal highlighting the attacking depth that could compensate for lingering defensive frailties.

Much of the spotlight before kickoff had fallen on Mbappe after a difficult club season and criticism following France's unconvincing warm-up matches, but the captain responded in emphatic fashion with two goals to launch his World Cup campaign.

Bradley Barcola added a third from the bench, underlining the extraordinary attacking depth at coach Didier Deschamps' disposal and reinforcing the idea that France's greatest strength remains at the top end of the pitch.

That should surprise no one.

France shared the distinction of being highest scorers at the 2022 World Cup with Argentina on 16 goals and were second only to Belgium in Russia four years earlier with 14. Across the last two World Cups, they have consistently shown an ability to overwhelm opponents with pace, movement and individual brilliance.

FAMILIAR FORMULA

The cast may have evolved but the formula looks familiar.

Deschamps has increasingly embraced a four-man frontline, trusting his forwards to overwhelm opponents rather than seeking additional protection in midfield. Against Senegal, Mbappe was flanked by Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, a quartet capable of torturing any defence in the tournament.

Mbappe remains the headline act, but France's strength extends far beyond their captain. Barcola came off the bench to score, while Rayan Cherki and Marcus Thuram were also among the attacking options available to Deschamps. Hugo Ekitike, who enjoyed a breakthrough club season, is not even at the World Cup after suffering an injury before the tournament.

Few rivals can match that depth, but the concern is that France continue to look vulnerable without the ball.

Senegal created several dangerous situations and pulled a goal back after repeatedly finding space behind the French defence. It echoed concerns that surfaced during the warm-up matches, when Les Bleus struggled to deal with runners attacking the space in behind.

The issue is not necessarily personnel. William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano remain among Europe's most highly regarded centre backs. Rather, it is a consequence of France's aggressive positioning, leaving room for quick transitions when possession is lost.

Whether that becomes a fatal flaw may determine how far they go. REUTERS