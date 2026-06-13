France's Saliba to miss training

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BOSTON, June 12 - France defender William Saliba will not take part in team training at the World Cup on Friday and will follow an individual programme, the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

Saliba has been experiencing back pain in recent weeks following a long season with Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final. France coach Didier Deschamps had said recently the player would be fit for the World Cup.

"William Saliba will not take part in the day's team training. Theo Hernandez is also rested as a precaution as is Aurelien Tchouameni," the FFF said in a statement.

France, who won the title in 2018 and reached the final four years later, kick off their Group I matches against Senegal on Tuesday before facing Iraq and Norway. REUTERS