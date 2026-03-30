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France showcase attacking firepower and squad depth in 3-1 Colombia win

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Mar 29, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Columbia manager NŽstor Lorenzoand France manager Didier Deschamps speak during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Mar 29, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Columbia manager NŽstor Lorenzoand France manager Didier Deschamps speak during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

REUTERS

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LANDOVER, Maryland, March 29 - France showcased their attacking firepower and strength in depth with a 3-1 friendly win over Colombia on Sunday, in their final outing before coach Didier Deschamps names his World Cup squad.

Fielding an entirely different lineup from the first-choice side who beat Brazil 2-1 on Thursday, Les Bleus still proved too strong for Colombia, with two goals from Desire Doue and another from Marcus Thuram sealing a comfortable victory.

Jaminton Campaz pulled one back for Colombia, who were quickly overwhelmed despite a decent start.

Sometimes criticised for favouring cold calculation over flair, France — over the course of two warm-up matches — combined style with efficiency and head towards the June 11-July 19 World Cup with growing certainty ahead of Deschamps’ final tournament in charge. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.