France, Portugal and Belgium qualify for Euro 2024

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v France - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 13, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe and Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries react REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v France - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 13, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Zwayer REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v France - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 13, 2023 Netherlands' Quilindschy Hartman scores their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v France - Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - October 13, 2023 Netherlands' Donyell Malen in action with France's Aurelien Tchouameni REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Updated
51 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

PARIS - France led a trio of teams to qualify for the Euro 2024 tournament as Kylian Mbappe's double gave them a 2-1 away win against the Netherlands on Friday.

The World Cup runners-up, who have a perfect record in Group B, will be joined in the June 14-July 14 tournament in Germany by Portugal and Belgium.

Portugal also maintained a perfect record in Group J by beating Slovakia 3-2 at home while Belgium qualified from Group F with a 3-2 away victory against Austria.

France have not missed a Euro finals since 1988. REUTERS

