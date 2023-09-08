France maintain perfect record with Ireland win

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Aurelien Tchouameni in action with Republic of Ireland's Alan Browne and Chiedozie Ogbene REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Olivier Giroud in action with Republic of Ireland's John Egan REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring their first goal with Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Updated
18 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

PARIS - France made a giant leap towards the Euro 2024 finals as they maintained their perfect qualifying record with a 2-0 home victory over Ireland on Thursday.

Playing at the Parc des Princes in order to preserve the Stade de France pitch for Friday's Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand, Les Bleus prevailed thanks to goals by Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram in a one-sided match.

Their fifth win in as many games strengthened their lead in Group B with a maximum 15 points, nine ahead of the Netherlands, who beat Greece 3-0 and have played two fewer matches.

France face Germany in Dortmund on Tuesday in a friendly before resuming their qualifying campaign with a trip to the Netherlands on Oct. 13. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top