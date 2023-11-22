France held to 2-2 draw as Greece spoil flawless qualifying campaign

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Greece v France - OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece - November 21, 2023 France's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring their first goal tm REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Greece v France - OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece - November 21, 2023 France's Ousmane Dembele in action with Greece's Dimitris Giannoulis and Konstantinos Galanopoulos REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Greece v France - OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece - November 21, 2023 Greece's Anastasios Bakasetas in action with France's Jules Kounde REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Greece v France - OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece - November 21, 2023 France fans during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group B - Greece v France - OPAP Arena, Athens, Greece - November 21, 2023 France's Youssouf Fofana celebrates scoring their second goal with William Saliba REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
ATHENS - Greece came from a goal down to hold France to a 2-2 draw in their final Euro 2024 qualifier in Group B on Tuesday, denying Didier Deschamps' side a perfect record in their qualifying campaign.

Olivier Giroud teed up Randal Kolo Muani for the opener just before halftime before Greece levelled in the 56th minute through midfielder Anastasios Bakasetas and Fotis Ioannidis gave the hosts the lead five minutes later.

Youssouf Fofana equalised for France with a powerful shot from distance in the 74th minute while Kingsley Coman thought he had grabbed a winner but VAR showed his effort did not fully cross the goal line.

The match had nothing at stake for either side after France, who finished with seven wins and a draw, and the Netherlands had claimed the top two spots to qualify for the finals and third-placed Greece had secured a place in the playoffs. REUTERS

