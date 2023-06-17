France could have scored five or six, laments Didier Deschamps

FARO – France coach Didier Deschamps wants his side to be more clinical in front of goal, even as Les Bleus eased to a 3-0 win over minnows Gibraltar on Friday to maintain their 100 per cent record in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Olivier Giroud gave the 2022 World Cup runners-up an early lead in Faro, in Portugal’s Algarve, and Kylian Mbappe made it 2-0 from the spot in first-half stoppage time.

The France captain and star forward of the team then forced an own-goal from Aymen Mouelhi to complete the scoring after the break, although Deschamps’ men also hit the woodwork four times.

“The objective was to be as effective as possible, to win and get the job done,” said Deschamps.

“But we should have scored more goals. We only scored three goals, it could have been five or six. We can always do better and play with more pace but the pitch did not help us.

“I will settle for this and start thinking about Monday which is an important match. We’re going to have a packed stadium. We’re going to do everything we can to finish the season on a high note on Monday.”

The result follows wins over the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in March and leaves France on a maximum nine points from three games in Group B, ahead of the home game against Greece on Monday.

Mbappe had dominated the headlines in the build-up to this game after confirming he would not extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, which expires in 2024.

That has raised the prospect of PSG selling their superstar in this transfer window, even if the 24-year-old has said he intends to stay with the French champions next season.

He led France out at the Estadio do Algarve, where Gibraltar are hosting games because they do not boast a stadium of their own up to international standards.

Les Bleus needed just three minutes to open the scoring in front of a sparse crowd as Giroud headed in from Kingsley Coman’s cross, and Aurelien Tchouameni then became the first visiting player to hit the bar.

Gibraltar, ranked 201st in the world and second-last in Europe ahead of just San Marino, almost drew level in remarkable fashion in the 34th minute when Ayoub El Hmidi tried to lob goalkeeper Brice Samba from just inside the France half.

Samba, making his France debut, was spared embarrassment as the shot landed on the roof of the net.