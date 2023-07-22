French club Marseille sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea

Striker Aubameyang’s made just five Premier League starts with Chelsea, netting once against Crystal Palace in October. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
2 min ago

LONDON - Olympique de Marseille have signed Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

British media reported that Chelsea had terminated Aubameyang’s contract, which had one year to run, following a disappointing spell with the west London side.

The 34-year-old striker made just five Premier League starts, netting once against Crystal Palace in October.

He also scored twice in the Champions League group stage but was then left out of Chelsea’s squad for the knockout stages.

“We would like to thank Pierre and wish him well as he begins the next chapter of his career,” Chelsea said, in a short statement.

The French-born striker returns to France 10 years after his stint at St Etienne, where he spent three seasons from 2010-2013.

Aubameyang also played for Ligue 1 clubs Lille and AS Monaco early in his career before having successful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal.

He is Gabon’s record scorer with 30 goals in 73 matches and was named the African Footballer of the Year in 2015.

He retired from international soccer in 2022, but announced his return to the Gabon team this year. REUTERS

More On This Topic
After years away, does Mauricio Pochettino still have the magic to revive Chelsea?
Chelsea swoop for Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top