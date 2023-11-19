France annihilate 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in record win

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Gibraltar - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - November 18, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Gibraltar - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - November 18, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their twelfth goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Gibraltar - Allianz Riviera, Nice, France - November 18, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat trick REUTERS/Claudia Greco
NICE, France - France recorded their biggest ever victory with a 14-0 rout of 10-man Gibraltar in a Euro 2024 Group B qualifier on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick and Warren Zaire-Emery scored on his debut.

France were 7-0 up by halftime with Marcus Thuram, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana on the scoresheet after they had taken the lead through a third-minute own goal.

Gibraltar were reduced to 10 men in the 18th minute and France's biggest ever win, 10-0 over Azerbaijan in 1995, was clearly within sight.

Adrien Rabiot and Coman's second brought the record closer and Ousmane Dembele made it 10-0 before Mbappe scored twice and Olivier Giroud got in on the act with two late goals to complete the demolition job. REUTERS

