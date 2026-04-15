Straitstimes.com header logo

France and Liverpool forward Ekitike suffers blow to World Cup hopes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

LIVERPOOL, England, April 14 - Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike was carried off the pitch in tears during the first half of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash with Paris St Germain on Tuesday after sustaining what appeared to be a serious injury.

The forward pointed to his Achilles tendon as medical staff attended to him before he was carried off on a stretcher at Anfield.

The injury could have major implications beyond Liverpool's season, with Ekitike due to feature for France at the World Cup in June-July.

Ekitike has 17 goals in all competitions this season since Liverpool signed him from Eintracht Frankfurt for 69 million pounds ($93.58 million) in July. REUTERS

See more on

Liverpool

World Cup

Champions League

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.