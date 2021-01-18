Foxes prove deadly on the hunt with 'great win'

LONDON • Leicester City showed they could have a big say in the Premier League title race with an impressive 2-0 win over Southampton on Saturday to temporarily move above champions Liverpool into second spot.

An early thunderbolt by James Maddison and a stoppage-time goal by the impressive Harvey Barnes sealed the points although the hosts did not have everything go their way.

They suffered a late blow when striker Jamie Vardy limped off with a muscle injury but it was a positive night for the Foxes, who picked up only their fourth home victory this season.

All eyes were on yesterday's Anfield showdown between Liverpool and leaders Manchester United - the result of which was not available at press time - but a well-balanced Leicester side look capable of staying with them.

Brendan Rodgers' side have 35 points from 18 games, one point behind United and two better off than Liverpool before that big clash yesterday.

"A great win for us. The first 25 minutes I thought we were socially distancing, we didn't get within two metres of them," Rodgers, whose side were in the running this time last year before falling away, told BT Sport.

"Second half we were much better and should have scored more than two goals. At the same time we defended well."

Southampton, without striker Danny Ings who is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, were the sharper side early on and could have gone ahead when Che Adams forced Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel into action.

Leicester scored in the 37th minute when Maddison rolled Jan Bednarek on the edge of the area before advancing inside the penalty area. The angle looked tight but he ripped a rising shot high past Alex McCarthy - celebrating in novel socially-distanced style with imaginary handshakes.

Barnes finished the game off when he went through one-on-one in the 95th minute and coolly dinked the ball into the net.

"To be honest it was the maximum we could have given today," said Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"The quality of their finish was different today, from Maddison, outstanding. Meanwhile, ours were not always the best.

"We did the maximum that we can do at the moment with the players that we have and with the injuries we are facing."

REUTERS