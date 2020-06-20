Foxes mindful of Pearson's pedigree

LONDON • Watford manager Nigel Pearson has galvanised the club since he took charge in December, transforming the Premier League side into an efficient counter-attacking team, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.

Watford, who host Leicester today, had only one win and were at the bottom of the standings when Pearson was appointed.

They then embarked on a six-match unbeaten run to climb out of the relegation zone. The Hornets currently sit 17th in the standings.

Pearson managed Leicester twice during his career and in 2015 helped them became just the third side to escape relegation from the Premier League having been bottom at Christmas.

Rodgers said people at the club had "nothing but respect" for their former manager.

"He's held in high regard here and the players who worked with him have respect for the work he's done," Rodgers said, as he prepared for their first game of the restarted season behind closed doors.

"He's galvanised Watford... He's got them organised and playing to their maximum. They play well on the counter-attack, they've got a lot of experience in the squad... The 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium earlier this season was a tough game."

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who is one goal shy of 100 Premier League goals, will be making his 300th appearance for the club.

The 33-year-old leads the Golden Boot race with 19 league goals and Rodgers said his was a "phenomenal" story considering he was a late bloomer in the game.

"His first goal in the competitive game at the top level was only a few years ago," the Foxes manager said.

"It shows the talent and spirit and drive he has. No doubt he'll get to that (100-goal) mark."

Pearson also praised Rodgers for his work at Leicester, who are third in the table.

"Leicester have had a very good season so far, they're a stable football club with a manager with a lot of ambition and ability," he said.

He also fears piping in crowd noise to make up for absent fans at grounds risks turning the Premier League into an "American sitcom".

He said: "I don't know if you like American comedy shows, I can't stand them with canned laughter - so we don't intend to create an environment where there is a false atmosphere."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WATFORD V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 7.30pm