Forward Al‑Tamari headlines Jordan’s first World Cup squad

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June 2 - Jordan coach Jamal Al‑Salami has announced his 26‑man squad for the World Cup in North America, the country’s first appearance in the tournament.

Al‑Salami will rely on Stade Rennais forward Mousa Al‑Tamari to lead the team in a tough Group J.

The Jordan Football Association posted a video on Instagram of the Moroccan coach unveiling the squad.

Jordan will play a friendly against Colombia on June 8.

They will begin their World Cup campaign against Austria on June 17 in San Francisco, before facing Algeria on June 23, and defending champions Argentina five days later.

Jordan squad:

Goalkeepers: Yazeed Abu Laila – Abdullah Al‑Fakhouri – Noor Bani Attieh.

Defenders: Abdullah Nasib – Saad Al‑Rosan – Yazan Al‑Arab – Saleem Obeid – Mohammad Abu Al‑Nadi – Hossam Abu Al‑Dahab – Ehsan Haddad – Anas Bani – Muhannad Abu Taha – Mohammad Abu Hasheesh.

Midfielders: Noor Al‑Rawabdeh – Nizar Al‑Rashdan – Ibrahim Saadeh – Rajaei Ayed – Amer Jamous – Mohammad Al‑Daoud – Mahmoud Al‑Mardi.

Forwards: Mousa Al‑Tamari – Ouda Al‑Fakhouri – Mohammad Abu Zraiq – Ali Azaizeh – Ibrahim Sabra – Ali Olwan. REUTERS