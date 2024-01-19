Former Young Lions captain Harhys Stewart seals move to Thai League 1

SINGAPORE – Tough times do not last, but tough people do. Reminded of that saying by his mum, footballer Harhys Stewart persevered when he went through some rough patches in 2023.

It was a wretched year for the captain of the national U-22 side, who were widely criticised after their dismal SEA Games campaign that included a 7-0 loss to Malaysia.

Back in the Singapore Premier League, the Stewart-led Young Lions also propped up the table.

But things are looking up for the 22-year-old.

On Jan 18, the defensive midfielder sealed his first overseas move by signing a 1½-year contract with Thai giants BG Pathum United.

He will be spending the rest of the season on loan at fellow Thai League 1 side Chiangrai United, who are fifth in the 16-team league after 15 matches, a spot and eight points behind BG (29 points).

“Definitely, 2023 was not easy,” Stewart said. “As a footballer, it is normal that there will always be ups and downs and I just told myself that I needed to roll with it.

“My whole goal has always been to play football for a living so no matter how tough things got, I wanted to keep going and keep trying to find ways to get better.

“And my mum would keep telling me that tough times don’t last, but tough people do.

“I took on that mentality.”

Stewart also had to contend with the Football Association of Singapore’s decision to not send the U-22 team to the Asian Games.

There was more disappointment with the Young Lions finishing bottom of the nine-team Singapore Premier League with only five points from 24 matches.

But his performances in the league – which included three goals in 21 matches – convinced BG of his capabilities.

They were the quickest with a firm offer, said Stewart, who had fielded interest from local and foreign clubs.

He had contacted overseas clubs and agents to try and secure a stint abroad in November, when the season’s end coincided with his completion of full-time national service.

On the advice of Lions kitman Omar Mohamed, Stewart also approached football icon Fandi Ahmad.

Fandi had helped Lions defender Jacob Mahler link up with Indonesia’s Madura United last May.