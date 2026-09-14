Former West Ham goalkeeper Miklosko dead at 64

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Sept 14 - Former West Ham United and Czech Republic goalkeeper Ludek Miklosko has died at the age of 64, his family said on Monday.

Miklosko joined West Ham from Banik Ostrava in 1990 and spent eight years with the club before moving to Queens Park Rangers. He retired in 2001.

A fan favourite at West Ham, Miklosko, nicknamed Ludo, made 373 appearances for the London club before later serving as their goalkeeping coach.

After returning home, he worked for a sports agency helping to develop young players. He rejoined Banik Ostrava in 2022 as a board member and sporting director.

Miklosko was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. In 2024, he announced his decision to stop chemotherapy so he could enjoy life.

"Since then, his famous song has been sung at every single match, and in February this year a stunning tifo was displayed by Hammers fans in honour of the giant goalkeeper who will forever hold a special place in the hearts of the West Ham family," West Ham said in a statement.

"Rest in peace Ludek, our beloved, inspirational goalkeeper and gentle giant of a man."

Miklosko represented Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic at international level multiple times throughout his career. REUTERS