Former stars differ on whether African team can win 2026 World Cup

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Senegal's Moussa Niakhate celebrates with Africa Cup of Nations trophy. The team have been stripped of their title and are awaiting the result of an appeal.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Senegal star El Hadji Diouf shares the belief of CAF president Patrick Motsepe that an African team can win the 2026 World Cup, but Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha is unsure.

Morocco stunned Spain and Portugal en route to the semi-finals at the last global showpiece in Qatar four years ago, before falling to France.

Now, as the United States, Canada and Mexico prepare to co-host a record 48 nations, the football world wonders whether Africa can go even further, or was 2022 a flash in the pan?

“Why not?” said ex-Liverpool striker Diouf when asked if an African captain could lift the Cup on July 19.

“Take my own country. We have amazing players like Sadio (Mane), Idrissa (Gueye) and Edouard (Mendy).

“They can match stars from any country. The 2026 World Cup – Africa is going there to win the tournament.”

Motsepe, a 64-year-old South African billionaire transformed from chairman of 2016 African club champions Mamelodi Sundowns to boss of CAF, echoes the views of Diouf.

“We are confident that the 10 African national teams at the 2026 World Cup will make us proud and that an African nation will be champions,” he said.

“What we lacked in the past was self belief. Morocco changed that in Qatar four years ago. We can match the best in the world. I will work relentlessly until I see the captain of an African nation lifting the greatest football prize.”

Midfield maestro Okocha featured for Nigeria at several World Cups, including the 1994 tournament staged in the United States.

“My abiding memory of 1994 was the amazing atmosphere. Add the fact that it was the first World Cup appearance by Nigeria and it was special,” he said.

“Regarding the 2026 tournament, I am concerned about the chances of an African team going all the way.

“We talk a lot about the title contenders from Europe and South America, but what about the North Americans and Asians? They are improving rapidly.

“I will be very happy to be proven wrong. African footballers have shocked the world before. Let us hope it happens again.”

The widespread belief among African footballers, coaches and officials is that Morocco and Senegal are the strongest of the 10 qualifiers from the continent.

Senegal beat Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, but CAF overturned the result after an appeal by the losers based on a temporary walk-off by some Senegalese over a penalty.

The Senegalese reacted to being stripped of the title by appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and are awaiting the verdict.

Achraf Hakimi-captained Morocco are in Group C with record five-time world champions Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. The Atlas Lions would be expected to finish second at least.

Senegal tackle France, Norway and Iraq in Group I, considered among the toughest of 12 mini-leagues.

Teranga Lions coach Pape Thiaw was a substitute when Senegal stunned then defending champions France in the opening match in Seoul of the 2002 World Cup.

“That (2002) is history. We know the current French team well. It is going to be a special match and let us hope we win again,” he said in Dakar.

While Africans dream of lifting the Cup, some competing coaches have lesser immediate goals.

“Reaching the World Cup is complicated and playing there is even harder,” Egypt coach and former star Hossam Hassan told reporters in Cairo.

“However, I see great ambition in my players. They want to achieve more than what Egypt did in the past.”

Egypt first competed in a World Cup 92 years ago and have made just two subsequent appearances. The record seven-time African champions are still seeking a first victory at the global event.

Recently appointed Tunisia coach Sabri Lamouchi was blunt when discussing a nation that has qualified for six World Cups, and exited after the first round each time.

“I am not going to tell stories by pretending we will repeat what Morocco did in 2022. But who knows, maybe one day,” he told the Tunisian media.

The African contenders are Algeria, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia. AFP