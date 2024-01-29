Former Panama striker 'Matador' Tejada dies at age 41

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - Group G - Panama vs Tunisia - Mordovia Arena, Saransk, Russia - June 28, 2018 Panama's Luis Tejada in action with Tunisia's Aymen Mathlouthi
Former Panama striker Luis "Matador" Tejada, who won more than 100 caps for his country, died on Sunday at the age of 41, the Panamanian Football Federation (FEPAFUT) has said.

Tejada was playing in a veterans game on the outskirts of Panama City before he collapsed and was taken to a clinic for medical attention where he was pronounced dead, local media said.

FEPAFUT paid tribute to Tejada, who played a key role in helping Panama qualify for their first World Cup in 2018.

"Synonymous of development and football in our country. We express our sincere condolences. We will never forget you matador," FEPAFUT said in a post on X.

Tejada played 108 games for the national team and is their top-scorer with 43 goals. REUTERS

