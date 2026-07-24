Jurgen Klopp tasked with leading Germany till 2030 World Cup

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FRANKFURT – Jurgen Klopp has been named as the new head coach of the German men’s national football team, the German Football Association (DFB) announced on July 24.

“We’re very happy to be able to present Jurgen Klopp today as the new coach,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf told a press conference in Frankfurt.

Neuendorf said Klopp’s contract would run until “summer 2030, so until the next World Cup in Morocco, Spain and Portugal,” adding that the contract would begin on Aug 15.

“It’s a great honour for me to be sitting here today,” Klopp said at the press conference. “This is ideally the high point of my career, of my life, my professional life. I will give it everything I have.”

In a statement, Klopp, who has been Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, added: “The national team can connect us Germans like hardly anything else. That’s exactly what makes this task so special for me.

“I am grateful for everything I have experienced and learnt in the last year and a half at Red Bull and for the openness that has made this agreement possible in the first place.

“Now I am looking forward to this special task in German football, which we will tackle together with humility and patience: to develop a team that fights for each other, that enjoys football and behind which the people of our country can rally with full conviction.”

Klopp will be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders and former Germany international Sven Bender.

The DFB also appointed former Germany defender Per Mertesacker, a member of the country’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, as managing director for sport. He will succeed Andreas Rettig and has signed a contract running through to the 2030 World Cup.

Neuendorf said Klopp was the “ideal solution from the start”.

“We at the DFB were unanimous in saying he was the candidate we had to talk to. Our talks with Juergen only strengthened our belief that he’s the right man at the right time,” he said.

Klopp, famed for his success during stints as coach at Borussia Dortmund and especially Liverpool, has been in talks with the DFB about trying to lead Germany – long a football powerhouse – back to prominence.

The 59-year-old is among the most decorated football coaches of his generation.

Under his contract with Austrian energy drink maker Red Bull as its Head of Global Soccer, he oversees the football clubs affiliated with the company such as RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls.

According to German media reports, Red Bull will not ask for a transfer fee, instead accepting a million-euro (S$1.5 million) donation to Red Bull’s Wings for Life charity foundation, which supports research into spinal cord injuries.

The DFB dismissed former coach Julian Nagelsmann after Germany crashed out of this summer’s World Cup in disappointing fashion, losing to Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32.

That means the German men’s team have suffered three straight World Cup debacles since winning their fourth title in 2014.

Germany made first-round exits in both 2018 and 2022. They have won just one knockout match at the past five major tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals as hosts at Euro 2024.

Klopp had successful coaching tenures at German clubs Mainz – where he was a player for more than a decade – and Dortmund.

He then became a legend at Liverpool, where he coached the English side to a league title in 2020 – ending a 30-year drought. He also led the club to a Champions League triumph, their sixth European crown.

Citing fatigue, Klopp stepped down from the Liverpool job in 2024. AFP