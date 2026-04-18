Former Lions rally to help stroke-hit goalkeeper Rezal Hassan

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Friends and former teammates of Rezal Hassan (centre, in green) came together for a charity football match at Our Tampines Hub on April 18.

SINGAPORE – The local football community has rallied around former national team goalkeeper Rezal Hassan, as the 51-year-old recovers from a stroke suffered in September 2025.

Several former teammates and close friends of Rezal came together on April 18 to play in a charity football match between social teams Sporting Tampines and Club Sukan Dramatis Singapura at Our Tampines Hub.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo and Rezal’s former Lions teammates such as Malek Awab, Nazri Nasir and Fandi Ahmad were in attendance.

Rezal, who arrived in a wheelchair, gave a short address before kick-off.

The charity match, which was supported by Tampines North Community Club, was an initiative by Rezal’s close friends who wanted to help him in a meaningful way after the former Singapore custodian was hit by a stroke seven months ago.

According to Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian, Rezal is able to walk short distances without a wheelchair, although his mobility is still limited and while his hand strength is improving, he still finds it difficult to grip and control his finger movements like before.

BH also said that his wife, Suhaila Mohd Sahari, 49, has given up her school canteen business to take care of her husband full-time.

Sporting Tampines president, Yazrul Rahman Yassin, 39, said the aim of the charity match was to raise awareness of Rezal’s situation and to support the fundraising efforts for him through Give.Asia, an online donation platform.

On the fundraising page for Rezal – which shows that more than $7,000 has been raised so far – it is stated that he is now unable to work because of his medical condition.

The money raised will go towards medical expenses and rehabilitation costs, as well as living expenses for his family. The funds will also provide financial support for Rezal – who is unable to earn an income from his coaching roles – and his long-term care needs.

Yazrul said: “If you grew up in the 90s and watched football, you would know Rezal. When I learnt of his condition and how he and his family were left without an income after he suffered a stroke, his friends and I tried to do what we can to help him.

“We want to try and help him recover well and hopefully the match and the fundraiser will do that.”

Then national coach Jan Poulsen (right) congratulates goalkeeper Rezal Hassan for making two saves in the penalty shootout to help the Lions beat Indonesia in a 2005 friendly. PHOTO: TNP FILE

Known for his quick reflexes and command of the penalty box, Rezal won 60 caps for the national team from 1997 to 2003.

At 19, he received a call-up for the 1994 Malaysia Cup squad and was the third-choice goalkeeper in the Cup-winning team.

At 23, he was the first-choice goalkeeper as the Lions lifted the 1998 Tiger Cup (now known as the Asean Football Federation Championship), keeping a clean sheet in a man-of-the-match performance as Singapore beat hosts Vietnam 1-0.

It was Singapore’s first title in an international tournament.

In the domestic league, Rezal represented Singapore Armed Forces Football Club (SAFFC), Tampines Rovers and Woodlands Wellington until he was 37, winning league titles and the Singapore Cup with the Warriors and the Stags.

After retiring, he was a goalkeeper coach for SAFFC, before moving to Hougang United and Geylang International. Before his stroke, Rezal kept active by playing for a team of former internationals and worked as a youth goalkeeper coach with the ActiveSG Football Academy and several local schools.

SAFFC'S Rezal Hassan spreads himself to block an attempt at goal by Woodlands Wellington's Itimi Dickson (No. 11) in a S-League match in 2003. PHOTO: TNP FILE

Former Lions forward Aleksandar Duric, who played in the charity match on April 18, said he was heartbroken to learn of Rezal’s condition and cried when he saw him in person ahead of the match.

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick tried his best but could get the ball past goalkeeper Rezal Hassan when the Red Devils faced Singapore in 2001. PHOTO: ST FILE

Duric, 55, said: “Seeing a fellow human being in this condition is tough and even more heartbreaking when it is a close buddy. We played in a few ex-internationals matches together and he was always the joker of the pack and making us all laugh.

“When I was at SAFFC, he was the Tampines goalkeeper and he was one of the best in the league, always tough to beat. He is a good leader and always led his team well so you can imagine how sad it is to see him like this.

“But I wish him a good and full recovery and I and many others will be looking to see how we can continue to help him.”

Those who are keen to support the fundraising effort can do so at: https://give.asia/campaign/help-rezal-hassan-on-his-road-to-recovery#/story