Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli given a 16-month ban

Juventus' President Andrea Agnelli was also given a 60,000 euro (S$88,711) fine. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MILAN - An Italian soccer court has imposed a 16-month ban from the game on former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli in a case over irregularities in the club’s payments to players, the national football association (FIGC) said on Monday.

Agnelli, one of the figures behind a failed European Super League project in 2021, was also given a 60,000 euro (S$88,711) fine, the FIGC said.

He was Juventus chairman for more than a decade but announced his resignation last November following a financial scandal that hit Italy’s most successful soccer team.

As part of the same case, Juventus in May agreed to pay a fine of 718,000 euros and not challenge a 10-point penalty for the past Serie A season, in a settlement it reached with Italy’s soccer authorities. REUTERS

