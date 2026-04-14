Former French Federation President Escalettes dies aged 90

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Outgoing French Football Federation president Jean-Pierre Escalettes attends a news conference after a council meeting with French Football Federation (FFF) members at the FFF headquarters in Paris July 2, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, April 14 - Former French Football Federation (FFF) President Jean-Pierre Escalettes has died at the age of 90, the FFF said on Tuesday.

Escalettes, who led the federation from 2005-10, oversaw France’s run to the 2006 World Cup final and the awarding of Euro 2016 to the country in 2010.

“A deeply respected and appreciated figure in French football, Jean-Pierre Escalettes dedicated his entire life to our sport, which he served with passion, humanity and loyalty, from his early days as a player, coach and club official to the highest federal responsibilities,” the FFF said in a statement.

His tenure also included the Knysna strike at the 2010 World Cup, when France players went on strike after forward Nicolas Anelka was sent home for insulting coach Raymond Domenech. Escalettes resigned after France were knocked out in the group stage.

He was succeeded by Noel Le Graet in 2011. REUTERS