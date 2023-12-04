Former Brazil defender Filipe Luis gets tribute ahead of retirement

Flamengo's Brazilian defender Filipe Luis received a tribute at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday after the 38-year-old announced his retirement after an illustrious 20-year playing career.

The former Atletico Madrid left back said farewell to fans in a ceremony before Flamengo's 2-1 win over Cuiaba in Brazil's Serie A. He will play his last game at Sao Paulo on Wednesday.

"The feeling that is left is only one, of gratitude," Filipe Luis had said in a video released by Flamengo in which he confirmed his retirement on Thursday. "Thank you very much. These were the best years of my life, without a doubt."

The former Brazil international made 683 professional appearances, mostly with Atletico where he won six of his 18 titles, including LaLiga and two Europa League titles.

Luis was capped 44 times and won the 2019 Copa America. He is expected to continue at Flamengo in a managerial or coaching position, according to local media reports. REUTERS