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Former Austria goalkeeper Manninger dies in road accident aged 48

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FILE PHOTO: Football - Juventus v Manchester City UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday Six Group A - Olympic Stadium, Turin, Italy - 10/11 - 16/12/10 Alex Manninger - Juventus Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Carl Recine/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Football - Juventus v Manchester City UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday Six Group A - Olympic Stadium, Turin, Italy - 10/11 - 16/12/10 Alex Manninger - Juventus Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Carl Recine/File Photo

REUTERS

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April 16 - Former Austria goalkeeper Alex Manninger, who played for Arsenal and a string of Italian clubs, died in a road accident on Thursday aged 48, the Austrian Football Association (OEFB) said.

The Kronen Zeitung and other media reported that Manninger's vehicle was hit by a passenger train at an unrestricted crossing near the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Manninger made 33 appearances for Austria and played for Arsenal, mainly as a reserve, between 1997 and 2001. He ended his career at Liverpool (2016-17).

In Italy he played for Fiorentina, Torino, Bologna, Siena, Udinese and Juventus.

"Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador of Austrian football on and off the pitch," said OEFB Sporting Director Peter Schoettel in a statement.

"With his international career, he has set standards and inspired and shaped many young goalkeepers. His professionalism, his calmness and his reliability made him an important part of his teams and also of the national team." REUTERS

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