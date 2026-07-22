Former Australia captain Wade reveals probable CTE diagnosis

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, July 22 - Former Australia captain Paul Wade has revealed a diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), becoming one of the nation's highest-profile football figures to speak publicly about the degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head impacts.

The 64-year-old, who played 84 internationals and captained the Socceroos from 1990 to 1996, said a neurologist had made the diagnosis in late 2025 after he experienced symptoms for over a year.

Brain injuries linked to heading have become a prominent issue, with former players launching class-action lawsuits against governing bodies and pressure growing on administrators to tighten concussion protocols and limit heading in junior soccer.

Doctors are only able to make a confirmed CTE diagnosis after death, though common symptoms including aggression and dementia may surface while a patient is living.

"Receiving a diagnosis of probable CTE has been difficult," Wade said in a statement on Wednesday.

"But I have decided to speak publicly because I know there may be other players and families facing similar questions.

"I do not want to discourage anyone from playing football, as I think there are so many positive health benefits.

"But we do need to understand more about the long-term effects of repeated head impacts and make sure that players, families and the game have the information and support they need to protect future generations."

England's Football Association has been looking to address concerns about dementia and other potential health risks linked to heading. In 2024, it introduced a rule to phase out deliberate heading in youth-level matches.

Wade's neurologist Rowena Hobbs called for a reduction in heading in soccer, including banning it for players under 12.

"We want former players to get help as early as possible so they can live well and tackle the effect of CTE on thinking, emotion and behaviour," said Hobbs.

Australia's professional players' union said it had commissioned a neurophysiologist to develop its position on heading guidelines, concussion protocols and player education and support.

"Australian football must proactively pursue being Australia's safest sport. That means tackling the issue of brain injury, through better policies," Professional Footballers Australia Chief Executive Beau Busch said in a statement.

Reuters has contacted Football Australia for comment. REUTERS