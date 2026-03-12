Former Afghan captain Popal backs Iran players' asylum bid, calls for more support

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 11 - The former captain and founding member of Afghanistan's women's football team, Khalida Popal, has praised the courage of Iranian women footballers who sought asylum in Australia, while calling on FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to do more to protect female athletes facing persecution.

Concerns about the players' safety upon their return home grew after Iranian state television labelled the team "wartime traitors" for refusing to sing the national anthem during an Asian Cup match this month.

Popal, who was forced to flee Afghanistan in 2011 because of her football activism and was later granted refugee status in Denmark, said the Iranian players had shown extraordinary resolve.

"What the Iranian women are doing right now, what they have done, their stand with so much pressure against a murderous government — that's a brave stand. They are very brave. They should be proud of themselves," she told Reuters on Wednesday.

Popal drew on her own experience as a refugee to highlight the psychological toll such decisions carry, even after reaching safety.

"You're physically safe, but mentally pressured. Mentally, you're going through a lot of stress and anxiety and guilty feelings because you're safe, while others like you are being killed, silenced, or imprisoned," she said.

PERSONAL COST

She also reflected on the personal cost of her own flight from Afghanistan.

"It was the most difficult situation I had ever been in," she said, adding that she had to deal with depression, stress, and anxiety, and was constantly worried about her family back home.

Popal, founder and director of Girl Power Organization, which empowers women and girls in marginalised communities, also expressed gratitude to Australia for its response to the crisis.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed on Tuesday that five members of the squad had been offered asylum, with two more coming forward on Wednesday. It has since emerged that one of the players has decided to return to Iran.

"I'm grateful for the Australian government that they have shown love and support," Popal said. "The football community stepped up and said, 'Our doors are open for you. You're welcome. This is your home.'"

The Iranian team's campaign in the tournament began just as the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday.

Players' union FIFPRO had called on the AFC and FIFA to uphold their human rights obligations and take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of Iran's squad.

But Popal urged both bodies to act faster and more decisively.

"This is the time for the AFC and FIFA to stand together to support the women of Iran, even those who went back home. Their safety and security should be the priority. Right now they are very slow," she said.

"The world is not becoming a better place, and there will be more crises. Sport needs to be prepared for this." REUTERS