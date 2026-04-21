Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi to miss rest of season after thigh surgery

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Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Play Off - Second Leg - Nottingham Forest v Fenerbahce - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - February 26, 2026 Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn/File Photo

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April 21 - Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a thigh muscle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who has scored six goals and four assists in 43 matches across all competitions this season, picked up the problem during Forest's Europa League quarter-final second-leg victory over Porto on Thursday.

"Nottingham Forest can confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered an injury to his right quadriceps muscle," the club said in a statement.

"Following further specialist consultation, the winger has undergone surgery today and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.

"Callum is expected to return to full training during the pre-season period, and everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery."

Forest are 16th in the Premier League with 36 points and five matches remaining. They are five points clear of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the relegation zone.

Forest next visit 11th-placed Sunderland on Friday before hosting Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final on April 30. REUTERS