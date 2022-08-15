Forest's first EPL goal in 23 years is the winner

LONDON • A first-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to earn newly promoted Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham yesterday, their first victory of the new English Premier League season as the City Ground played host to top-flight football for the first time since 1999.

On his home debut, the Nigeria striker, who moved from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin for a club-record £17 million (S$28.3 million) in June, scored Forest's first Premier League goal in 23 years in first-half stoppage time.

He bundled home fellow summer signing Jesse Lingard's miscued shot from Harry Toffolo's cross, moments after West Ham had a goal disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Following a counter-attack, Said Benrahma had slotted past Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is on a season-long loan from Manchester United. But the goal was chalked off after Michail Antonio was adjudged to have fouled Orel Mangala in the build-up.

The hosts also had a goal disallowed after a VAR check when Brennan Johnson was ruled offside in the 54th minute, while Henderson saved a penalty from West Ham captain Declan Rice around 10 minutes later to preserve their slender lead.

Tomas Soucek's shot was blocked by the slightly extended arm of Forest defender Scott McKenna, resulting in a penalty for the visitors after a VAR replay.

However, Rice's effort, dragged low to his left, was saved superbly by Henderson.

On the victory, Forest defender Joe Worrall said: "Winning games is what it means. You can see what it means to everybody. We need to make sure this place is bouncing every fixture this season and that's down to us players to keep these fans pumped. Really happy today.

"Keep the momentum. It's not the best we've played from any thought of the imagination. We've defended really well. A lot of hard work has gone into this league."

REUTERS