Straitstimes.com header logo

Forest sign midfielder Schlager from Leipzig

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 20, 2025 RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager in action REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - December 20, 2025 RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager in action REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

July 23 - Nottingham Forest have signed Austria midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig on a two-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

• Schlager becomes the first signing under manager Oliver Glasner, reuniting with his compatriot after a successful spell together at VfL Wolfsburg.

• The 28-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring three goals and serving as Leipzig's vice-captain.

• Schlager started all four games for Austria at the World Cup and has 55 caps for his country.

• "The club has big ambitions and so do I. I want to be back in European competitions and we have a good chance of achieving that. It is the best feeling to play international football during the week, and I want to experience that again," Schlager said in a statement. REUTERS

See more on

Forest

Austria

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.