Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest sack manager Sean Dyche after just four months in charge

Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche reacts during their 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Feb 11.

– Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after only 114 days in charge, with a goal-less English Premier League draw against bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Feb 11 proving to be his final match as the manager.

The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on a contract until the summer of 2027, but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season following the exits of Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach,” Forest said in a statement in the early hours of Feb 12.

“We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future.”

The Athletic reported that former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has emerged as a strong candidate to become Forest’s fourth manager of the season.

The Portuguese, who was widely credited for helping Wolves stave off relegation after his appointment in December 2024, has been out of work since he was fired in November 2025 after a winless run in Wolves’ first 10 Premier League matches of the season.

Forest are 17th in the league after a three-game winless run and sit one place and three points above the relegation zone, with 12 matches left to secure their top-flight status.

Dyche appeared resigned to his fate after the Wolves game, where Forest failed to score despite more than 30 attempts on goal.

“The owner (Evangelos Marinakis) has been fair to me, without a shadow of a doubt,” the Englishman said.

“If anyone chooses to change in football now, that’s their decision. We’ve all seen it. People can demand change and then it’s always whether they change or not. I work very hard. I care about this club. I’ve made that clear. I’m working very hard.

“If the owner wants to make a change, then that’s up to him and that's the way football is now – that’s the reality of it.”

The Athletic reported that there had been a rift between Dyche and Edu, Forest’s global head of football.

Dyche’s predecessor Postecoglou lasted only 39 days in the role, the Australian becoming the shortest-serving permanent Premier League manager to be dismissed in mid-season.

Forest will look to appoint a fourth manager this season ahead of the first leg of their Europa League play-off tie with Fenerbahce on Feb 19.

Dyche is the eighth manager to part ways with a Premier League club this season, with his exit coming just a day after Dane Thomas Frank was sacked by 16th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS