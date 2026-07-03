Forest parts ways with head coach Pereira

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Nottingham Forest manager Vitor Pereira applauds their fans after the match, Soccer Football, Premier League, Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth, The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain, May 24, 2026.

July 2 - Nottingham Forest have parted ways with head coach Vitor Pereira after a short-term tenure at the City Ground, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 57-year-old Portuguese, who took over from Sean Dyche in February, guided the struggling side to Premier League safety and a run to the Europa League semi-finals.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Vitor and his team for their hard work and commitment throughout their time at the club. They represented Forest with enormous dedication," the club said in a statement.

The decision highlights the managerial volatility at the club, with Pereira their fourth permanent head coach during a chaotic campaign last season which saw the departures of Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche.

Former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is expected to replace Pereira, according to British media reports. REUTERS