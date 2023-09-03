Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea

LONDON - Nottingham Forest substitute Anthony Elanga struck early in the second half to earn a 1-0 win at toothless Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Swede kept his cool to push the ball neatly past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in the 48th minute after being put through by Taiwo Awoniyi following a Chelsea mix-up in midfield.

The hosts' expensively assembled side had most possession and spent much of the game buzzing around the Forest goal, passing in tight triangles or relying on surging runs from Raheem Sterling but failing to find the killer shot on goal.

Forest, whose three points mean they leapfrog Chelsea in the table, defended solidly as they kept Sterling and target man Nicolas Jackson, who sent a golden chance over the bar in the 82nd minute, tightly in check. REUTERS