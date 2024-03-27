Forest fined for improper behaviour of coaching staff

Mar 27, 2024, 08:00 PM
Mar 27, 2024

Nottingham Forest have been fined 75,000 pounds ($95,000) after failing to ensure proper behaviour from their players and staff during their Premier League game against Liverpool, the FA said on Wednesday.

The 1-0 defeat by Liverpool on March 2 ended in chaos after the final whistle when referee Paul Tierney was surrounded by Forest's coaching team who were angered by his decision not to return the ball to the home side after a restart shortly before Liverpool's 99th-minute winning goal.

Coach Steven Reid, who was shown a red card, received a two-match touchline ban and was fined 5,000 pounds ($6,300) after he admitted in an FA hearing that his language towards the referee was abusive and insulting.

"The club admitted that it failed to ensure its players and technical area occupants did not behave in an improper way after the final whistle," the FA said in a statement.

"The Club is advised to take greater responsibility for the behaviour of its players." REUTERS

