Forest boss Dyche won't play Scrooge over players' Christmas dinner

Dec 23 - Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche said he will not be weighing his players when they return after Christmas, unlike his next opponents Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola, but he does expect them to use their common sense while tucking into their festive dinner.

Guardiola said he would be controlling his players' weight when they return to the club on December 25, and anyone judged to have over-indulged will not travel to take on Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dyche was speaking about the issue at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the game.

"I think it's unlikely. I presume you're talking about Pep, is he weighing himself do you think? I wonder... one rule for one... Come on Pep," Dyche said with a smile.

"I always say to the players, on your passport it says 'professional footballer' not just 'footballer', so, everyone wants to be a footballer, what about the professional side of it?

"I'm just looking for the players to use a bit of common sense."

Forest lost 1-0 at Fulham on Monday to remain 17th in the standings and five points above the relegation zone, but Dyche still wants his side to enjoy their time off before facing second-placed City.

"I don't mind them having a Christmas dinner, why not? Sometimes, the psychology is as important as anything with athletes and within reason you want them to enjoy their Christmas Day," Dyche said.

"I certainly do. It's a big part of their life. I do consider fitness important, but I'm not obsessed with weights and all that sort of stuff.

"They'll be encouraged to enjoy their day, they have got the day off, which I wanted to do."

Dyche pulled out an impression of Brian Clough when asked how Forest's greatest ever manager used to run things at the club.

"Get the bairns (children) on the knee, have a lager if you wish to, but be prepared," Dyche said. REUTERS