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Forest bolster defence with signing of Diomande from Sporting

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Farense - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 2, 2025 Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Farense - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - February 2, 2025 Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/ File Photo

Aug 11 - Nottingham Forest have signed Ivory Coast centre back Ousmane Diomande from Sporting on a four-year contract, with an option for a further year, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

• Forest did not disclose any financial details, although British media reported the deal for the 22-year-old was worth about £34.3 million ($46.30 million).

• Diomande, a product of Danish club Midtjylland's academy, joined Sporting in 2023 and quickly established himself as a key figure.

• He made 132 appearances in all competitions for the Lisbon side, helping them win back-to-back Primeira Liga titles in 2023-24 and 2024-25 plus the 2024-25 Portuguese Cup.

• He also represented Ivory Coast at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by Norway in the round of 32.

• "Ousmane is a powerful, commanding defender, and arrives here with a winning mentality. He shares the same ambition for success we have, and we are excited to see the impact he can have in a Forest shirt," the club's Chief Football Officer George Syrianos said in a statement.

• Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, appointed Austrian Oliver Glasner as manager in July as they look to rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

• They begin the league season at home to Leeds United on August 22.

• ($1 = 0.7409 pounds) REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.