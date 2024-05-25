Foreign trio help Brunei DPMM run riot over Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata

SINGAPORE – News of the Singapore Premier League’s (SPL) decision to raise the foreign player quota from four to six was welcomed by fans at the end of 2023, as they looked forward to a more competitive, higher-quality league.

On May 25, Brunei DPMM delivered a taste of that as spectators at the Jurong East Stadium were kept on the edge of their seats by the dazzling performances of Mexican striker Julio Cruz, Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Gama and Portuguese winger Miguel Oliveira.

The trio combined for all four goals – a brace from Oliveira and one goal apiece from Gama and Cruz – in a 4-1 rout of defending champions Albirex Niigata.

Man-of-the-match Oliveira, 28, told The Straits Times: “Today I felt like we were more like a team because we controlled all the moments of the game.

“For Gama, we are partners. We both speak Portuguese so our connection is good. Julio is a new player, he arrived like two or three weeks ago, but he is a strong player. We can cause trouble in this league and make good things here.”

Gama, 21, said via a translator: “My relationship with Miguel is very good. We are very close and he helped me a lot since I arrived here. He is a big support for me and during the match we always try to play together. I will keep working with Miguel and Julio to improve.”

Gama and Oliveira were signed in March, while Cruz joined in April. Just months ago, the threesome were each playing in separate continents. Gama was in his native Brazil with Catanduva Under-20s, Cruz with Mexico’s Oaxaca while Oliveira represented Kuwait’s Al-Yarmouk SC.

With the foreigners on fire, DPMM – who laboured to a seventh-place finish in 2023 – have made it two wins in two games and are third in the SPL standings.

It was also their first win over Albirex since 2019, when the Bruneian outfit recorded 1-0 and 2-0 victories in the Singapore Cup and league respectively. But for Albirex, the result was their second league defeat in three matches, equalling the total losses from their title-winning 2023 campaign.

DPMM needed just 12 minutes to open the scoring as Cruz tucked away Hakeme Yazid’s cut back with a first-time finish from close range.

Six minutes later, Gama delivered a goal of the season contender with a spectacular scissor kick inside the penalty box.

When asked if it was the best goal of his career, Gama cracked a smile and said “Si, si (yes in Portuguese).” He added: “I worked very hard to score a goal like that and I’m very happy to help the team.”

Cruz then turned provider for teammate Oliveira in the 21st minute. The winger rifled a left-footed strike beyond the reach of Albirex’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Kai Yamamoto.